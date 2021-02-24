Drugmakers project surge in vaccine deliveries over next five weeks

Drug companies told lawmakers Tuesday they project a major increase in vaccine deliveries that will result in 140 million more doses over the next five weeks, saying they have solved manufacturing challenges and are in a position to overcome scarcity that has hampered the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

“The U.S. and every other country needs more doses more quickly,” John Young, Pfizer’s chief business officer, told members of the House Energy and Commerce oversight and investigations subcommittee.

But achieving a surge on that scale remains daunting, according to The Washington Post. Pfizer and Moderna, the companies with the only authorized vaccines so far, will need to increase their combined deliveries to date of 80 million doses to reach their promised target of 220 million shots by March 31.

That’s a goal of 28 million doses each week on average, far greater than their performance so far. The Biden administration told governors Tuesday that doses allotted to states would grow from 13.5 million to 14.5 million per week, and it also directed 2.1 million doses to pharmacies, according to people who participated in a weekly White House call and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the conversation.

If the companies are able to meet their projections, it would signal the beginning of the end of a period of deep frustration and mark faster progress against a pandemic that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the U.S. The slower-than-anticipated vaccine rollout has hampered progress toward vaccinating the 70% or 80% of the U.S. population of 330 million people required to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus. Read the full story.