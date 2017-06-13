Downtown Baton Rouge investments spread to Mid City, Downtown East

DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer leads a tour through downtown Baton Rouge. (Sam Karlin)

Business and government leaders on a tour of downtown Baton Rouge today saw firsthand how the eastern and northern parts of the area have struggled to keep up with the pace of investment closer to the Mississippi River.

But there are signs that the neighborhoods east of the interstate are beginning to attract some development.

Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, pointed to Electric Depot, a planned mixed-use development at the old Entergy site on Government Street, as one example.

Developers for the site have an ambitious plan for a boutique entertainment venue, healthy living center and microbrewery, along with possible housing and a link to the planned commuter train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

While the site is just outside of the DDD boundaries, Rhorer says it signals an emerging trickle of investment into Mid City and Downtown East as developers begin to run out of room in the more crowded areas surrounding City Hall.

Daily Report has the full story.