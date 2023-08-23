Dow Chemical settled with state over alleged violations days before explosion  

Just days before the explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine last month, a state agency reached a settlement with Dow that allows the company to forgo hundreds of thousands in fines for a decade of alleged permit violations.

The violations, which all preceded the July 14 explosion at Dow’s Gycol 2 unit, are detailed in a settlement agreement the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality signed July 6. The filing notes more than 100 incidents since 2013 resulting in alleged violations that each carry a maximum penalty of $32,500 per day. However, LDEQ settled the entire case for $120,000.

It’s unclear how Dow and LDEQ settled on the final fine amount.

