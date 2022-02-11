DOTD to convert ‘gas’ stations to ‘fuel’ stations with help of federal funding

Louisiana is in line for almost $11 million in federal funds this fiscal year and more than $73 million over five years for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The state Department of Transportation and Development plans to use the money as part of an effort to convert many “gas” stations to “fuel” stations, where a variety of fuel types are available.

The funding from the recent federal infrastructure bill requires a 20% non-federal match, which could come from the private sector. The bill also provides funding for a separate competitive grant program for a variety of alternative fuels including EV, hydrogen, natural gas and propane that the White House says will be announced later this year.

“Our plan is to develop and implement an EV charging infrastructure deployment grant program and a similar alternative fuels infrastructure deployment grant program to engage the private sector,” DOTD’s Randy Mallett explains by email. “We also intend to work with our Congressional Delegation on the prospect of expanding eligibility to include biofuels in future federal legislation.”