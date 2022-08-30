DOTD gets additional $98M in federal funds for road projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development received word on Monday that its request for $97.8 million in additional federal highway funding was approved due to successfully obligating the full amount of its federal funding during the 2021-2022 federal fiscal year.

Each year, the Federal Highway Administration allocates funds that were not used by other states. DOTD has consistently used 100% of its obligated funding and is eligible to receive additional funding, which will be used on projects that meet federal requirements and are close to starting.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement that this is the largest sum of redistributed funds Louisiana has ever received, and that it is a testament to the DOTD’s efforts to use all of its federal funding.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says the additional funding will allow the department to finance various construction projects over the next year and advance other projects sooner than anticipated.