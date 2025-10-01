Don Harkey: Businesses face a ‘perfect storm’ in the workforce

Employers in the U.S. are facing a “perfect storm” of workforce challenges—one driven by low employee engagement, demographic shifts and looming retirements.

That’s according to People Centric Consulting Group CEO Don Harkey, who gave the keynote address at Business Report’s 2025 Best Places to Work celebration at the Crowne Plaza on Wednesday morning. He noted that employee engagement in the U.S. has fallen to just 31%, meaning over two-thirds of workers feel unmotivated or actively dislike their jobs.

“What is causing that, unfortunately, is us as managers and leaders of companies,” Harkey said. “We have got to figure out how to run a more people-centric workforce.”

In Harkey’s view, two distinct storms are converging to form the aforementioned perfect storm.

The first is a demographic storm. Declining birth rates have created a labor shortage, with more job openings than workers available to fill them.

“How many of you have seen a business close because of staffing shortages?” Harkey asked the more than 800 attendees. “Everybody in here, right?”

The second is a generational storm. Baby boomers are retiring at a rate of 10,000 per day, leaving too few Gen Xers to replace them and forcing millennials into leadership roles sooner than many companies are prepared for.

“There are not enough Gen Xers to take all of the boomer jobs. … Many boomers are going to be replaced by millennials,” Harkey said.

So, how can businesses weather this perfect storm? Harkey offered three tips:

Prioritize succession planning: Proactively transfer skills and responsibilities so experience doesn’t walk out the door with retirees.

Implement systems that drive genuine employee engagement: Surface-level benefits and perks are important, but just as important is creating an environment where workers feel valued and connected to the mission.

Embrace millennials: Recognize young workers as the leaders they’re becoming and empower them to take on bigger responsibilities sooner.

“Stop trashing your millennials,” Harkey said. “Stop talking about how lazy Gen Zers are. They hear that, and it’s not helpful. They are smart, motivated and educated, and they will work their butts off. Get them involved in steering through the storm.”