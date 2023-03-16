Does the new EBR slumlord ordinance go too far?  

An ordinance meant to crack down on slumlords passed by the Metro Council late last fall is having unintended consequences, WAFB-TV reports.

The ordinance aimed to give people a way to force landlords to keep their properties in livable condition by creating a hotline, accessed by dialing 311, to report seriously deteriorating properties.

However, anyone’s home can be reported, meaning a neighbor could place a call for a hole in a roof or a broken window, raising fears that the policy could create a quasi homeowners association governed by the city-parish.

“Now this ordinance isn’t geared specifically towards landlord-tenant relations. It’s a generic property maintenance code that applies to all structures within the parish. But it certainly is something tenants can call if they’re having issues, and we can look into those issues,” says Blake Steiner, chief building official with EBR’s development department.

Officials with the city-parish told WAFB-TV they were facing a huge backlog of 3,500 complaints back in October of last year, but are now caught up and responding to complaints within seven business days. City-parish workers inspect the homes following complaints and homeowners can be fined up to $500. Watch the full story.