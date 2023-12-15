Do emojis have a place in professional work communications?

The use of emojis in interpersonal communications has become commonplace, but many people seem to have mixed feelings when it comes to using them in workplace communications, Inc. magazine reports.

Word List Finder, a word generation company, recently conducted a survey of 1,028 remote workers to explore their use of emojis.

Over 70% of the survey’s respondents incorporated emojis in work-related communications to some extent, with 8 percent doing so consistently. However, 44% of respondents expressed the belief that utilizing emojis in professional work communications was unprofessional.

The acceptability of emoji use in professional communication appears to be contingent on the recipient. Eighty-four percent of respondents found it acceptable to use emojis when communicating with peers, while 69% approved of using emojis with junior colleagues. Only 20% considered it appropriate to use emojis when interacting with clients.

