Do calorie counts affect how much customers order at restaurants? 

In 2018, the U.S. adopted a law that required chain restaurants to list calorie counts on their menus, meaning business owners had to overhaul their menus and send food to labs for testing.

The idea was that giving consumers additional information would help curb rising obesity rates. But does it actually change how much people eat?

It does, by about 3%, according to a recent study from LSU economics professor Barton Willage. He and his co-authors wrote an article that was published by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management.

The researchers conducted a randomized controlled field experiment in two full-service restaurants, where the control group received menus without calorie counts and the treatment group received the same menus but with calorie counts. They estimated that the calorie labels resulted in a 3% reduction in calories ordered, with the reduction occurring in appetizers and entrées but not drinks or desserts. Considering how often Americans typically eat at restaurants, the researchers estimated that this calorie reduction would lead to a 1-pound weight loss over three years. Read more about the study from LSU.