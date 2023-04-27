Disruptions ease but CFOs remain focused on building supply chain resiliency

Surging shipping costs, freight logjams and factory disruptions in China over the past few years have laid bare companies’—and their finance chiefs’—need to boost supply chain resilience and adaptability, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Supply chain is obviously always an important part for us,” says Conagra Brands Inc. Chief Financial Officer Dave Marberger. At roughly $9 billion, it is the single biggest line item when looking at the cost of goods sold for the Chicago-based food manufacturer, which makes Hunt’s ketchup, Healthy Choice frozen meals and Slim Jim meat sticks. “But obviously with COVID and the significant impact it’s had on supply chain, it’s been even more of a priority for me.”

Even as businesses have seen some relief as congestion eases and shipping costs plummet, CFOs expect their focus on supply chain resilience to stick. That entails everything from coordinating and communicating with supply chain and logistics officers more frequently to allocating funds to improve inventory tracking, boost automation and diversify supply lines to ensure that companies aren’t over-reliant on any single source of production. Read the full story.