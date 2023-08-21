Did Louisiana Medicaid pay $112.6M to out-of-state recipients?

The Louisiana Department of Health issued about $112.6 million in Medicaid payments on behalf of 13,771 adults who do not appear to live in the state, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports.

LDH agreed to review its processes to include additional data, while noting that there are some circumstances in which out-of-state claims are appropriate, including emergencies, children living out-of-state due to school or custodial arrangements, and Medicaid members living close to state borders.

The health department also notes that federal COVID-19 response legislation limited who could be removed from the Medicaid rolls and made removing non-state residents more complicated.

At the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which included requiring Medicaid programs to keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in exchange for enhanced federal funding. LDH was very careful in allowing closures during the public health emergency to avoid jeopardizing the increased federal match rate, Secretary Stephen Russo says.

As Louisiana Illuminator reports, Louisiana and other states have started to cull Medicaid rolls again after the three-year federally mandated pause. Now states must catch up and force thousands of people out of the program on a compressed schedule.

You can read more about the disenrollment process here, and see the LLA’s new report here.