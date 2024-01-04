Diabetes treatment infusion clinic expands to Baton Rouge

Bioactive Infusion and Wellness is expanding to the Capital Region with a clinic in the Baton Rouge Health District.

Bioactive Infusion and Wellness of Baton Rouge is set to open Wednesday on Picardy Avenue with four employees. The clinic, founded last year in Rayne, will offer physiologic insulin resensitization treatments aimed to reduce symptoms of diabetes by using insulin being produced by the body and retraining the pancreas to work as it’s intended, says Blasia Rivet, a nurse and one of the co-owners of the clinic along with Kimberly Gatte, David McCollister and two silent investor partners.

Gatte, who worked as a nurse for 15 years with diabetic and metabolic disorder patients, was introduced to the treatment concept by a family member working with a similar clinic in Florida.

“I wanted to give that population some hope,” Gatte says.

She estimates there are four other clinics in Louisiana offering this type of treatment, but no others in Baton Rouge. Rivet and Gatte hope to eventually add 10 additional clinic locations over the next two years, mostly in southeast Louisiana.