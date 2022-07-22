Developer seeking retail for residentially zoned land alongside Sherwood Forest

A developer hopes to attract retail business to a vacant property on the east side of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard south of Florida Boulevard.

While the property currently is zoned for single-family residential, the Planning Commission has signed off on the change, which planning staff say is consistent with the future uses anticipated in the parish land use plan.

Developer Hai Tran did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment, nor did members of the Sherwood Forest Citizens Association board.

But the association has met with the developer and does not oppose his efforts, board President Debra Simino told the commission.

“We believe that high-quality, family-friendly anchor stores on our borders is a good thing for our community,” she says.

The Metro Council would have to approve the change.