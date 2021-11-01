Details of federal vaccine mandate to be released this week 

The coming federal rule that will require private companies in the U.S. to mandate vaccinations or regular testing among their workers has been finalized by the White House, in advance of its likely public release this week, The Washington Post reports.

The Labor Department said this morning that the Office of Management and Budget has completed its regulatory review of the rule, called an emergency temporary standard. The rule is one of the Biden administration’s most ambitious attempts to increase vaccination rates to corral the pandemic.

It was drafted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under orders from the White House. The rule will apply to companies that have more than 100 employees, and it has already been drawing fierce opposition, both in and out of court, from the anti-vaccine faction of the country’s right wing. A number of Republican state attorneys general have vowed to challenge the rule once it is made public. Read the full story.