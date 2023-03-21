Despite no executions in years, state still spending millions on death penalty cases 

Louisiana spent $7.7 million providing legal defense to people facing the death penalty in 2022, according to the Louisiana Public Defender’s Office, even though the state hasn’t executed anyone in 13 years.

The last execution in Louisiana was in January 2010 after Gerald Bordelon waived his right to legal appeals and fast-tracked his own death. Prior to that, Louisiana hadn’t executed anyone since 2002.

State officials told a federal judge last spring they have not been able to obtain the drugs needed to carry out a lethal injection in years and stopped scheduling executions as a result.

Regardless of whether executions are moving forward, Louisiana must provide a vigorous defense for people who face death sentences. Federal law requires robust legal services and extra scrutiny for capital crimes.

The Louisiana Public Defender Board outsources most of the state’s capital defense to five nonprofit organizations with attorneys who specialize in death penalty defense. Four of them—Louisiana Crisis Assistance Center, Capital Post-Conviction Project of Louisiana, Baton Rouge Capital Conflict Inc. and the Capital Appeals Project—were among the top 10 most expensive legal contracts in all of state government in the last budget cycle, according to a state report on government contracts. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.