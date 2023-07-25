Despite extreme weather, little is being done to strengthen the US power grid 

From winter storms to sweltering summer heat, there’s a consensus among experts that increasing extreme weather, a shifting electric generation mix, delays in getting new power generation projects connected and the difficulties in getting new transmission lines and other infrastructure built all pose an increasing risk to the grid.

At U.S. Senate committee hearings as well as Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meetings, there have been plentiful warnings over the past few months about a coming power grid reliability crisis.

Much of the debate has centered on what U.S. Sen. John Barasso, R-Wyoming, characterized at a hearing last month as reckless policies aimed at limiting pollution from existing power plants, retiring older fossil fuel generation facilities and speeding the transition to cleaner sources of energy to mitigate the consequences of climate change.

But there’s been less sound and fury about one of the biggest factors in recent severe weather blackouts, like those across parts of the South during Winter Storm Elliott, when large numbers of fossil fuels plants, particularly those fired by natural gas, tripped offline because of freezing equipment, inability to secure fuel and other failures.

Though the FERC approved new power plant winterization standards in February, one commissioner flatly says they don’t go far enough and pointed out that the new rules don’t become enforceable until 2027.

Winter might seem far off right now with much of the country in the grips of a punishing heat wave, but as it approaches, the grid is still very much vulnerable to severe storms like Elliott and Winter Storm Uri, which caused a catastrophic collapse of the Texas electric grid in 2021 that killed an estimated 246 people.

“Nothing really has fundamentally changed since last winter,” says Michael Goggin, vice president of Grid Strategies, a consulting firm focused on clean energy integration. “It’s just a question of do we get lucky and avoid another cold snap.”

So if a major cause of blackouts during severe weather is power plant failures, why can’t federal regulators simply force plants to quickly make the upgrades necessary to improve cold weather performance?

It’s not that simple, says Jim Robb, president of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which sets and enforces reliability standards for the power system,

