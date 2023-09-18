Denham Springs BBQ restaurant seeks new owners 

Buddy’s BBQ in Denham Springs is up for sale as its owners have decided to pursue a catering venture.

Owners Mickey and Lanette Watson announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that they are selling that location.

“We have decided to transition our business into a full-service catering company—LoLA Catering,” the post reads, adding that they will be based at Wolf Hill, a wedding venue opening in Loranger in January.

“The business has done well, we’ve been profitable,” Mickey Watson says. “I just didn’t think it would be fair to Buddy’s if we were doing wedding catering in Loranger.”

The eatery opened its first location in Central in 2017 before expanding to Denham Springs and Baton Rouge in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Both the Central and Baton Rouge locations have since closed, with the former shuttering during the pandemic, Mickey Watson explains.

According to the announcement, the new owners will inherit the Denham Springs’ restaurant’s catalog of recipes, equipment and employees. Potential buyers were asked to text Mickey Watson to discuss a sale.

“I’ll work with the new owner to make sure there’s a smooth transition,” Mickey Watson adds. “It’s been a good run. The community’s been great but it’s just a different time of our life.”