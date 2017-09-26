Delgado’s Third Street bars delinquent on city sales taxes

Downtown nightclub owner John Delgado owes the city-parish an estimated $30,000 in back taxes for his three Third Street bars—Draft House Bar, Huey’s Bar and 1913.

The former Metro Council member confirms he is behind on his city-parish sales taxes but says he’s confident he will be able to pay the debt off before the end of the year. If not, he faces revocation of his liquor license. Delgado is among nine restaurant and bar owners scheduled to appear at a tax hearing Thursday before the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board.

Delgado is also behind on his state sales taxes but says the state has a monthly payment plan, enabling him to chip away at that tab.

“The city doesn’t have that option,” he says. “If they had a payment plan, we’d be on it and we’d be paying.”

