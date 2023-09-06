Decade-long legal dispute involving developer Phil Witter gets trial date

The judge overseeing a decade-old lawsuit involving developer Phil Witter has set a trial date for early next year, stressing that there will be no more continuances without good reason.

In 2013, Phil Witter and his company, Cedar Lodge Plantation, sued the owners of Fairway View Apartments on College Drive near Corporate Boulevard, claiming they had dumped raw sewage onto his adjacent property. The suit accused the defendants of creating a public health hazard, contaminating groundwater, and failing to prevent tenants from throwing garbage onto his property.

The defendants denied the claim that there had been “continual discharge of contaminants” from their property, along with denying “that any alleged leak posed a threat to human health or the environment, any duty existed to report the alleged leak, and any duty existed to warn Plaintiffs.”

More than a half-dozen attempts to settle the case have failed to produce an agreement.

Judge Brian Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana has scheduled a four-day trial to begin Jan. 29.