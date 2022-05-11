DDD recommends BREC’s Whitney Sayal for executive director position

The Downtown Development District’s executive director search committee and full commission unanimously voted to recommend Whitney Sayal to fill the long-vacant executive director position during today’s meeting.

Sayal is BREC’s assistant director of urban trails and previously worked at the DDD as development project director.

Sayal has commitment and passion for the community, says Prescott Bailey, a search committee member and commission secretary, and she worked under late director Davis Rhorer and seems committed to taking the best of what he did and perpetuating that.

The DDD also got a number of letters and emails in support of Sayal, says Eric Dexter, DDD search committee member and commission vice chair.

She has the thoroughness that’s needed as a leader, Dexter says, and she’s able to work in a multifaceted way within an organization. At least at the beginning, he says, it’s important to have someone lead who can do a little bit of everything in order to bring on a more complete staff.

If the Metro Council approves the DDD’s recommendation, Sayal will leave her position at BREC, says DDD chair Melanie Montanaro.

The second candidate, James Slaughter, is a consultant in Rome, New York, and told the DDD search committee he wanted to focus on establishing the passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Slaughter was a solid candidate, Dexter says, and his background in the business community was a plus.

The executive director position has been vacant since longtime director Davis Rhorer died in spring 2021. Interim director Gabe Vicknair left the position for another job in March.

The recommendation will not be finalized until the Metro Council votes, which Montanaro believes will be at its June 8 meeting.