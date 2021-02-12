Friday, February 12, 2021 BusinessInsider DDD official: Gotcha’s bikeshare expansion will benefit downtown By Caitie Burkes - February 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Following a largely pandemic-triggered surge in ridership, Gotcha Baton Rouge will grow its local footprint in 2021—a move downtown officials believe will benefit the city’s central business district. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in