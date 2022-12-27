Credit unions breaking the mold as auto loan rates rise 

Credit unions have been offering some of the lowest car loan rates around, undercutting banks and other lenders by a wide margin, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Auto lending is a bread-and-butter business for credit unions, and it isn’t unusual for them to beat the competition. But the extent to which they are doing so when rates are rising and other lenders are pulling back is drawing attention across the consumer-lending market.

In the third quarter, credit unions, which are not-for-profit and owned by their members, charged an interest rate of 5.94% on average for used cars, well below the 8.36% that banks were offering, according to credit-reporting firm Experian PLC. The gap was the widest in at least five years. For new cars, credit unions charged 4.43%, versus banks’ 6.06%.

“They kept rates low when the rest of the market just exploded,” says John Toohig, who trades credit unions’ auto loans as head of whole-loan trading at Raymond James.

Unlike finance companies and the lending arms of automakers, credit unions typically don’t pool auto loans into bonds and sell them to investors. Keeping loans on their balance sheets gives them flexibility to veer away from the rest of the market. Read the full story.