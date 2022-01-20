CPEX helping develop model solar ordinance for Louisiana

The Center for Planning Excellence and Louisiana Department of Natural Resources will partner over the next nine months to develop a model solar ordinance for Louisiana communities.

CPEX will assist two chosen local governments in developing and applying model regulations to best address solar energy needs, the organization announced Wednesday.

The ordinance will provide local jurisdictions with a free online resource that will help parishes and cities put policies in place to guide and support solar energy investments locally. The model ordinance’s goal is to provide regulations for solar energy investment planning as a guide for Louisiana communities.

The ordinance will help guide future projects similar to the $533 million Lightsource bp solar farm planned for Pointe Coupee Parish. The facility will be the largest solar farm in Louisiana so far and will have an indirect economic impact of over $200 million, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.