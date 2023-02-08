COVID-related unemployment fraud may total $191B

The U.S. government may have misspent roughly $191 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits, a top federal watchdog told Congress today, as Washington continues to uncover the vast and still-growing extent of the waste, fraud and abuse targeting coronavirus aid.

According to The Washington Post, the new estimate—computed by Larry Turner, the inspector general of the Labor Department—galvanized House Republicans as they intensified their scrutiny of the roughly $5 trillion in emergency funds approved since the start of the crisis.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, describes the problems plaguing unemployment insurance as the “greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in American history.”

Federal watchdogs are asking lawmakers to grant them additional resources to help find and prosecute fraud targeting pandemic funds. Read the full story.