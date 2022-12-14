COVID policies your company should keep long term

As the three-year COVID-19 mark approaches, it’s understandable that some companies may be eager to ditch their early pandemic policies and get back to a 2019 mindset.
However, companies could be headed toward another winter spike in COVID cases and experts are worried that businesses are letting their guard down.
If policies are allowed to lapse, employees could be at risk, and companies subject to staffing shortages, Inc. reports. Business owners could also face claims of gross negligence deriving from a lack of health and safety procedures.
Here are some policies that experts recommend keeping in place, or improving, to ensure employees remain healthy in the long term:
- Continue to offer an expanded number of sick days. Protecting sick days is one of the key factors that keep the workplace safe–and efficient. This means not only offering time off, but making sure employees know how many days they have and what qualifies them to take one.
- Any upgrades to indoor air quality should remain—or be improved. During the pandemic, many experts recommended upgrading HVAC filters to high-quality particle filters like MERV-13, and adopting other technologies to clear the air.
- Keep employees informed with updates from leadership. Since it's likely that virus hotspots will pop up sporadically, it's a good idea to continue to update employees about any potential threats, says James Bailey, professor of leadership development at the George Washington University School of Business.