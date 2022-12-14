COVID policies your company should keep long term

As the three-year COVID-19 mark approaches, it’s understandable that some companies may be eager to ditch their early pandemic policies and get back to a 2019 mindset.

However, companies could be headed toward another winter spike in COVID cases and experts are worried that businesses are letting their guard down.

If policies are allowed to lapse, employees could be at risk, and companies subject to staffing shortages, Inc. reports. Business owners could also face claims of gross negligence deriving from a lack of health and safety procedures.

Here are some policies that experts recommend keeping in place, or improving, to ensure employees remain healthy in the long term: