COVID-19 vaccine now required for 36% of U.S. workforce

A recent Gallup survey found that 36% of U.S. employees say their employer is requiring all workers without medical exemptions to get their COVID-19 vaccination

The percentage has steadily increased over the past three months and is up from just 9% in July. The survey also found that 39% of workers say their employer is encouraging, but not requiring, the vaccine

More employees favor mandates than are opposed, and the percentage opposed, 37%, has barely changed since May.

The survey indicates one in three employees is ready to leave their job if they don’t agree with their employer’s vaccine policy. The group includes 16% who strongly oppose vaccine requirements and 15% who strongly support them.

The vast majority of the U.S. workforce—75% is vaccinated.