COVID-19 caused record job absences in 2020

More workers called in sick during 2020 than at any time in at least two decades, according to a USA Today analysis of federal labor market data.

An average of 1.5 million people a month missed work because of their “own illness/injury/medical problems,” survey data shows—45% more than normal over the past 20 years.

Child care-related absences increased even more, soaring 250% above the 20-year average. Roughly 67,000 people a month said child care problems made them miss work.

“Certainly, quarantines and illnesses due to the virus caused increase absences, as did the challenges for working parents who found themselves playing the part of teacher, child care worker, and employee,” says Colleen Madden, a spokeswoman for Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement company which helps with job searches, executive coaching and corporate restructuring. “All of these stressors likely caused employee burnout in many workers as well, which also leads to absenteeism.”

While the rise in sick days during the pandemic was perhaps not surprising by itself, the data from the monthly Current Population Survey is the first to concretely quantify the sweeping magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on the American workplace.

The data also shows a huge increase in workers who missed work for other, unspecified reasons. From 2000 through 2019, the highest number of workers in this category in one month was 1.27 million. Last year, the monthly average was 2.5 million. Read the full story.