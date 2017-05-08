Council on Aging officials defend agency following critical audit

In a small meeting room packed with several dozen senior citizens who receive services from the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, an attorney for the beleaguered agency responded today to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office report that finds the COA used public dollars and resources in 2016 to campaign for a dedicated tax.

The report, released earlier today,suggests the agency’s campaign activities could violate state and federal law and that the COA’s tax-exempt status as a nonprofit agency could be at risk.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III told Daily Report earlier he is reviewing the findings and is in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, state Inspector General’s Office and Attorney General’s Office and will discuss the matter with each of those offices as well.

In prepared comments, attorney Murphy J. Foster III acknowledged COA administrators and employees may have engaged in wrongdoing but says it was unintentional.

