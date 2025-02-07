Could your business be one of the Capital Region’s top 100 private companies?

Baton Rouge Business Report is preparing its highly anticipated Top 100 Private Companies list, an annual ranking of the largest privately held businesses in the Capital Region based on revenue.

If your company has never been on the list and earned at least $20 million in revenue in 2024, we want to hear from you.

Each year, this exclusive ranking highlights the businesses driving our regional economy. Inclusion is based on verified 2024 revenue figures and determined by the financial data of all participating companies. Being featured in the Top 100 brings regional recognition and a valuable benchmark among industry leaders.

If your company may be eligible for consideration—or if you know of a company that should be considered—please reach out to us with the name, business email address and business phone number of the appropriate representative to complete our survey. Send details to research@businessreport.com.

Companies that have already appeared on the list need not submit their contact information.

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your company’s success and be recognized among the Capital Region’s top-performing businesses. The deadline for new candidates to send us their contact information is Friday, Feb. 21.