Could four-day workweeks become a thing?

A large majority of U.K. companies participating in a six-month four-day workweek experiment say they would stick with it after seeing sharp drops in worker turnover and absenteeism while largely maintaining productivity, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Sixty-one British businesses ranging from banks to fast-food restaurants to marketing agencies gave their 2,900 workers one paid day off a week to see whether they could get just as much done while working fewer hours. More than 90% say they would continue testing the shorter week, while 18 planned to make it permanent, according to a new report from the study’s organizers.

The idea of working less than the conventional 40 hours over five days a week has been discussed for decades, but the concept gained momentum recently as employers and employees seek new and better ways to work.

However, widespread adoption faces a number of obstacles. Most companies that have experimented with a four-day week are small employers, and at some of the companies testing four-day weeks, workers reported struggling to get everything done in that time. Read the full story (subscription).