Could a second Trump term spur oil and gas hiring? What a Louisiana recruiter predicts

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office could result in an uptick in oil and gas hiring—at least at first.

That’s according to Dave Mount, president of OneSource Professional Search, a Mandeville-based recruiting firm with a focus on the energy and finance sectors.

Mount tells Daily Report that Trump’s emphasis on deregulation and increasing domestic energy production could create opportunities for companies and workers alike, as regulatory hurdles introduced under the Biden administration—such as delays in Gulf of Mexico lease sales and stricter EPA policies—are likely to be scaled back under the Trump administration.

Deepwater offshore drilling, which Mount describes as one of the least environmentally harmful forms of hydrocarbon production due to its efficiency, could see a particularly robust recovery in the Gulf of Mexico in the years to come.

“For the past four years, it’s been more difficult for oil and gas companies to get wells permitted and drilled, particularly on federal lands,” Mount says.

While increased production could spur hiring in the short term, Mount is careful to note that increased production would reduce oil prices, which could actually suppress hiring in the long term.

“As more supply becomes available, prices drop,” he says. “The lower the prices, the less money companies have to pay their people.”

According to Mount, U.S. oil and gas hiring has in recent years reflected the sector’s characteristic volatility.

Following a pandemic-induced downturn in 2020, OneSource saw hiring rebound in 2022 as energy demand spiked and oil prices surged. The firm saw hiring flatten in 2023 and 2024, however, likely due to stabilizing prices and uncertainty over future regulatory conditions.