Cortana’s local tenants frustrated, nervous as national retailers pack up

Independent retailers at Cortana Mall are bracing for the impact of Sears’ pending closure. The store’s corporate office announced earlier this month it is shuttering more than 150 stores around the country, including the Cortana Mall anchor location.

The announcement comes one year after Macy’s, another Cortana anchor, closed. In the months since, several other national retailers—The Limited, Lenscrafters and Gordon’s Jewelers—have also shuttered their Cortana stores.

For tenants like Basil Hasan, manager of Hip Hop Fashion, losing Sears could mean the difference between viability and closure. After Macy’s closed last year, his sales dropped about 25%. He’s not sure he can afford to lose another 25%—or more.

“We’ll stay as long as I’m eating,” he says. “But it will be risky.”

