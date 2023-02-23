Corporate profits slowing after months of rapid growth 

U.S. corporations’ staggering profit growth of the past several months has stalled, based on earnings reports published this week, Axios reports.

The overall drop of just under 1% marks the end of a remarkable run of post-pandemic profit growth for American corporations. But even though growth has slowed, profits remain high.

During the last few weeks, executives have warned that as inflation slows, they’re having a harder time raising prices, meaning margins are now shrinking.

“Corporate revenue trends are consistent with positive but below-potential economic growth,” wrote Goldman Sachs analysts in a note published Tuesday. “The pullback in earnings and earnings expectations is not particularly concerning for the broader economic outlook.” Read the full story.