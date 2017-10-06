Contentious Lakes at Jones Creek subdivision meets city-parish regulations

iStock Photo

A proposed subdivision that has become a flashpoint for the debate over flood risk meets all the city-parish regulations to move forward, planners have found.

The subdivision, called the Lakes at Jones Creek, has spurred controversy in the surrounding neighborhoods, with nearby residents saying the area flooded badly last year and the new subdivision would exacerbate the project. Homeowners association members and other residents have called for a halt to the project.

In a staff report published Thursday, planning commission staff certified the project as having met the minimum requirements of the Unified Development Code.

The Lakes is a 425-lot subdivision planned for a nearly 180-acre tract west of Jones Creek Road near Coursey Boulevard. The project will go before the Planning Commission later this month.

Daily Report has the full story.