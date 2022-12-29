Consumers scaling back on food delivery orders

Consumers are changing their food delivery habits amid economic concerns and as the industry evolves from the growth it saw during the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Consumers continue to spend more on the biggest food delivery apps DoorDash and Uber but growth is slowing and people are spending more cautiously, analysts and industry executives say. People are switching to in-store pickups, ordering fewer dishes and changing what they get delivered.

“Most people have a budget,” DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Prabir Adarkar said in an interview last month. Delivery “continues to remain part of their daily life. They are just adjusting their behavior,” he says.

Some consumers are moving from expensive restaurants to fast food, he says, while others are cutting back on the number of items in a restaurant order.

Restaurant executives say some customers are picking up more of their food to avoid delivery fees.