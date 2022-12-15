Consumer spending rose 4.1% in Baton Rouge last year

Real personal consumption expenditures, a measure of how much consumers are spending, rose 4.1% in the Baton Rouge area from 2020 to 2021, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That increase is lower than Louisiana’s 4.4% increase but slightly higher than the 4% increase nationally.

Real personal income in the Baton Rouge area also increased from $44.83 billion in 2020 to $45.81 billion in 2021, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with inflation in the region.

Real personal consumption expenditures increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from 12.5% in Utah to 2% in West Virginia. Read the full release.