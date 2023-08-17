Construction underway at site of former Reggie’s bar

Construction is underway at the site of the former Reggie’s, the shuttered Tigerland bar that lost its liquor license following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks earlier this year.

WBRZ reports that permits were filed with the city-parish related to renovations to the site’s patio area.

This is the first change the property has seen since neighboring venue Fred’s announced it would absorb Reggie’s space. Reggie’s was shut down in March after it faced scrutiny over the death of Brooks, who was hit by a car on Burbank Drive after a night of drinking at the bar.

The bar had its license permanently revoked in April and the owner was fined and banned from managing an establishment serving alcohol.

