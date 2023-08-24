Construction of LNG Center for Excellence to begin in October 

Construction of the 24,000-square-foot LNG Center for Excellence at McNeese State University is scheduled to begin in October, with completion in late 2024 or early 2025, reports KLPC News.

The center was funded by a $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2020 and has evolved into a transformative project for McNeese.

It will create career opportunities for Louisiana students who want to work in LNG and will provide classes, hands-on training, and mentorship programs, says Jason French, the center’s executive director. Read more.

