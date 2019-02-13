Conn’s expanding in Louisiana, opening in former Toys R Us

Conn’s HomePlus is continuing its Louisiana expansion, opening a new store in the former Toys R Us/Babies R Us space at Siegen Lane Marketplace.

The Siegen location will be the second in Baton Rouge for the specialty retailer that sells furniture, mattresses, home appliances and electronics. It’s other location is on Airline Highway, near Cortana Mall. Conn’s had a store in the Siegen Plaza Shopping Center that closed in 2014.

The company spent nearly $1 million renovating the 57,000-square-foot Siegen space left vacant by Toys R Us, which closed last year after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The retailer is also making a push into the New Orleans area, with the first of three planned stores opening Friday. Another Conn’s is expected to open this spring as an anchor tenant for the North Shore Square Mall in Slidell.

The Woodlands, Texas-based retailer, has more than 115 locations across the South and West, including stores in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe.