Concordia Bank planning new branch in Rouzan

Concordia Bank has signed a purchase agreement with Engquist-Level Development for a 1.2-acre tract in Rouzan and is planning to develop a new branch location on the site.

Plans filed Thursday with the Planning Commission show the site is at the intersection of Perkins Road and the eastern side of Rouzan Avenue, which is across Rouzan Avenue from the retail center anchored by Sprouts.

The one-story branch will be 5,000 square feet and offer drive-thru service.

Concordia Executive Vice President Scott McLemore says Concordia will close on the property once plans have been approved, with construction to begin, hopefully, soon after.

“We’ve been working on this a long time,” he says. “It’s a great site and exciting to be a part of it so we’re looking to open in 2022 and getting ready to move full speed ahead.”

The Concordia Rouzan branch will be the second in Baton Rouge for the Vidalia-based bank and will be slightly larger than its first local location in Willow Grove, McLemore says.

Concordia also has a loan production office in Baton Rouge.

The bank was founded in 1903 and has seven branches in mostly central Louisiana and Mississippi, including three in the Natchez market.

Though consumer banking services are increasingly provided online and through mobile apps, McLemore says there is still a need for brick-and-mortar locations.

“There is always a need for the bank branch,” he says. “You always want to have a place where your customers can talk to a real live person. Relationships are what it is about. It doesn’t matter how good the technology is. There is no substitute for relationships.”

The Planning Commission will take up the proposal at its August meeting.