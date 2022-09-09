Companies quietly rolling back vaccine mandates 

Some large U.S. companies are rolling back mandates for employee COVID-19 vaccination, but few are making official public statements about it, Axios reports.

The moves signal that we’ve shifted into a new chapter of the pandemic—and that employers are desperate to get people back to the office.

They are also trying to reduce any barriers to entry for new hires, says Erin Grau, co-founder of Charter, a media and services company focused on the future of work, who’s hearing from executives who are dropping their mandates.

Starting this week, Goldman Sachs lifted vaccination requirements everywhere but New York City, where it still has a mandate for workplaces.

In June, Cisco stopped requiring vaccination for “office entry, travel, event attendance, or visiting customers, partners, and other third parties,” according to its website.

