Companies that invest in millennials will reap the rewards down the road. Here’s how to get started

ShoppersChoice.com Chief Operating Officer Corey Tisdale chats with 30-year-old Brandi Martin, who has been with the company for three years and says she has no plans of leaving because of the opportunity for growth she sees at the company. Approximately 80% of ShopppersChoice.com employees are millennials, and Tisdale says none of the negative stereotypes about them are true. Photography by Brian Baiamonte

Millennials. The mere mention of those born between 1981 and 1997 can draw a collective groan from older co-workers and supervisors who often find themselves at odds with their junior generation as they increasingly work alongside one another.

We’ve all heard the clichés about millennials in the workplace: They’re entitled, self-absorbed nonconformists who show little loyalty to their employers and will happily job-hop for the promise of a little more money or a slightly better working atmosphere. And perhaps least flattering of all, they’re lazy. Corey Tisdale, chief operating officer at ShoppersChoice.com, has heard all the clichés, too—and he isn’t buying any of them.

“It’s not a millennial thing. It’s a communication thing,” says Tisdale, whose Baton Rouge-based firm counts millennials as 80% of its workforce. “If you bring them into the process and involve them, it all falls into place.”

Whether you’re a fan of millennials or not, here’s the bottom line: They have surpassed baby boomers as the largest share of the U.S. population and have overtaken Generation X as the largest age group in the workforce, according to Pew Research Center.

Baton Rouge area employers whose workforces are largely made up of millennials say companies are missing out on a big opportunity for future success if they’re not already investing in millennials. Tisdale says that starts by engaging them.

“Make sure they understand what they do makes an impact,” he says. “They get excited, and when they get excited, they do good work.”

ShoppersChoice.com, which specializes in outdoor kitchens and patio accessories, is an obvious draw for tech-savvy millennials, Tisdale says, but what retains them is a company culture in which they feel like they’re part of a team. The company offers all employees opportunities to accomplish goals and contribute to the company, which is of high value to millennials. They also enjoy the open communication and feedback between management and employees.

“The leadership team is passionate,” Tisdale says, “and we really care about customers—that’s something that motivates millennials.”

Whereas most baby boomers are content with having job expectations laid out for them and then getting to work, millennials tend to want to be more collaborative and involved in the planning process. It’s not that they don’t work hard, Tisdale says, noting he often has to tell young employees to go home when he finds them still working on a project late into the evening.

Tyler Hicks, general manager at The Backpacker, agrees the millennial stereotypes are off point. Hicks, 32, and the vast majority of Backpacker employees—27 out of 30—are millennials.

“I don’t think there’s much difference between millennials and baby boomers in the way of work ethic,” Hicks says. “It’s simply a different set of values. Millennials place more value on how they spend their time.”

With that in mind, the focus at The Backpacker is about more than just turning a buck, Hicks says. They attract and retain employees, especially millennials, by creating a workplace environment in line with employee values.

The Backpacker offers flexible and dependable schedules, as well as opportunities to work outside the store, like giving kayak lessons at the LSU lakes, volunteering with BREC and participating in fishing tournaments. A new policy in 2017, Hicks says, will allow employees to add extra vacation days, depending on how many hours they work, with one stipulation: They must go on an adventure, take photos and blog about it.

“Millennials are big into self-identifying and explaining who they are,” he says. “If they love hiking, camping and outdoors, they see The Backpacker as an extension of who they are.”

Large businesses with multigenerational workforces are also learning to engage this new age group. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has 772 millennial employees who make up 31% of its workforce. They aren’t the majority—at least not yet—but their impact is growing. Millennials are in line to become business leaders of tomorrow, and as their voices grow louder companies like Blue Cross are listening.

Kim Kochurka, director of human resources at Blue Cross, says millennials value quality relationships with leaders and feedback. They want to understand the “why” behind what they do and how they fit into the bigger picture. She says millennials enjoy being challenged and can accomplish a lot, contrary to popular belief, because they are smart and innovative.

“When we look for new and different ideas,” Kochurka says, “that group has them.”

Millennials are also gradually reshaping the workplace. At Blue Cross, Kochurka says work-life balance is a value to all generations, but millennials specifically ask for flexibility to achieve that balance. The company is planning to respond by implementing more flexible schedules. Another new focus will be early workforce development, which is a priority for millennials, to help prepare them for a structured work environment.

Kochurka, 46, says she doesn’t see the negative trends, like entitlement or job-hopping, in millennials any more than she does in older generations. In fact, millennials are one of the most engaged groups at Blue Cross, according to the annual company survey. And the rate at which they leave is on par with older employees, which may be because Blue Cross is so large there are opportunities to switch careers within the organization.

High millennial engagement and retention are good signs for companies preparing for the future. Kochurka says the business community will have to look to this age group as older generations retire and leadership positions open up.

“We have to recognize millennials who want to and can do leadership,” Kochurka says. “As baby boomers leave the workforce, Gen-X is just not large enough. There’s going to be a vacuum in leadership.”

Plus, career development is often a top priority for millennials in the workforce, like Brandi Martin. She began working at ShoppersChoice.com about three years ago, and after the growth she has seen within the company, that’s where she plans to stay.

Martin, 30, says ShoppersChoice.com has a great management team, family atmosphere and unique perks. There’s a chef on staff who cooks for employees every day, plus a free soda machine. They also have quarterly parties, which she says are “pretty epic.” But it often takes more than parties and perks to retain millennials.

“What really keeps me around is I see so much growth here,” she says. “Within the first year, I was promoted to team leader. Everyone who stays here, they recognize the growth they have in this company and the potential.”

“How Millennials Want to Work and Live”

Millennials will change the world more than any other generation, declares Gallup Chairman and CEO Jim Clifton in the opening summary of Gallup’s 2016 report “How Millennials Want to Work and Live.” They are disrupting social traditions and altering the way we communicate, spend money, travel and learn. Millennials are also shaking up the workplace and switching jobs more than generations past. Based on the report, Gallup recommends six functional changes for client partners to update their organizational cultures. “Millennials are changing the very will of the world,” Clifton writes. “So we, too, must change.”

