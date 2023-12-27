Companies are still waiting on the SEC to define its climate disclosure rules 

Companies wanted 2023 to bring certainty on sustainability disclosures and regulations. They didn’t get it.

Instead, they continue to wait for an array of new and developing rules, including a climate disclosure rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Many large companies are also preparing to comply with two new climate-related reporting requirements from California—while navigating a bevy of other new and potential U.S. and international regulations.

“With the multitude of different rules and regulations and a lack of convergence for preparers, it is really becoming the corn maze,” says Mary Agoglia Hoeltzel, senior vice president of tax at Cigna Group. The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based health insurance giant is eagerly waiting for the SEC rule, she said at a conference this month in Washington, D.C. Read the full story.