Commercial warehouse rezoning sought for 37 acres on Pecue Lane

The Planning Commission will decide Monday whether to rezone nearly 37 acres on Pecue Lane near Ward Creek for a new commercial warehouse.

Craig Corie of Baton Rouge-based engineering consulting firm Monroe & Corie has applied for the property to be rezoned from “heavy commercial use” to “commercial warehousing use.”

Also behind the item—which has been on the Planning Commission’s agenda for the past month—is local developer Brian D. Campbell Jr. of Campbell Companies, who, in the rezoning application, listed the property developer as “Pecue Place LLC.”

In addition to the rezoning application, Corie and Campbell have filed a companion request to amend the comprehensive land use plan for 26 acres of the property, located east of Pecue and north of Interstate 10, from “commercial” to “employment center.”

It’s not immediately clear what the project timeline would be, or who would occupy the facility. Corie declined to comment on the matter, while Campbell did not respond to multiple requests for comment before this afternoon’s publishing deadline.

Read the full Planning Commission agenda.