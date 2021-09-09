Commerce Community Bank becomes Currency Bank, opens Baton Rouge branch

North Louisiana-based Commerce Community Bank is changing its name to Currency Bank and opening a full-service branch on Jefferson Highway near Bocage, the bank announced Thursday.

A group of Baton Rouge investors acquired Delta Bancshares, Currency’s holding company, in May. The group raised money to purchase the 20-year-old bank and allocate capital to grow and expand the bank into Baton Rouge.

The bank has two other locations, in Oak Grove, Louisiana, and Eudora, Arkansas.

Currency’s board includes Robert Daigrepont Jr. and Flynn Foster. The bank plans to open Monday, Sept. 13.