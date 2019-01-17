‘Business Report’ Publisher: Will ‘race’ drive decisions in 2019?

Will a new year bring a modicum of harmony to the Baton Rouge political scene or will race continue to divide us?

That’s the question Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister raises in his new column, writing it’s time for petty politics to be replaced by leadership, courage and vision.

If that’s the case, Baton Rouge won’t have to suffer a repeat of last year’s fiascos, including racial tensions dominating Metro Council discussions on the hiring of a new airport director and the appointing of a replacement for Buddy Amoroso , who was killed in a bicycling accident, as well as on the BREC Commission during the parks department’s search for a new leader.

Also in the column, McCollister comments on the recent Georgia Pacific layoffs, the budgeting wisdom of Speaker of the House Taylor Barras and what’s sure to be a nasty presidential race in 2020 given the current political climate.

Read the full column and then send your comments to editor@businessreport.com