Columbia Sportswear sets Dec. 10 opening at Mall of Louisiana

Columbia Sportswear Co. plans to open its Mall of Louisiana location Dec. 10, according to the company’s website.

The company filed a permit for the new location, near the former Jos. A. Bank store in the mall, in July.

Columbia Sportswear says it has more than 130 retail locations in North America, with the closest one in Foley, Alabama.

The Baton Rouge location will be the only one in Louisiana, though Columbia-branded items are available in other stores. Officials with the Mall of Louisiana and Columbia Sportswear could not be reached for comment by this morning’s deadline.