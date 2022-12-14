City-parish sees decrease in new businesses during 2022

By
-

East Baton Rouge Parish has seen a drop in new businesses during 2022, according to the latest numbers available from the city-parish.


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.