City-parish saw 3% year-over-year rise in sales and use tax collections in October

The city-parish received $20.66 million from its 2% sales and use tax collections during October, a 2.98% increase over the $20.06 million gathered during October 2021, according to the latest numbers from the East Baton Rouge Finance Department.

Rising prices due to October’s 7.7% inflation rate contributed to the uptick in collections, though that rate was only 1.5 percentage points higher than the rate in October 2021, indicating that consumer spending continued to increase in 2022.

The city-parish is also on pace to approach 2021’s total sales and use tax collections. Through October, the city-parish reports it has collected $201.87 million—a 10.09% year-to-date increase over 2021.

The city-parish collected an average of $20.18 million each month in 2022. If it maintains that average for November and December, the year-to-date total will approach 2021’s total collection of $225.52 million, which was 15.81% higher than the 2020 year-end total. Read the report.