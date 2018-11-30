City-parish files suit over downtown Baton Rouge library

The city-parish filed suit today in 19th Judicial District Court against the architects and general contractor involved in the design and construction of the under-construction downtown library, which has been on hold since a structural failure was detected in April. In its lawsuit, filed late today, the city names WHLC Architecture, which also serves as project manager; Schwartz/Silver Architects of Massachusetts, WHLC’s joint venture partner on the project; Buquet & Leblanc, the general contractor; and their insurance companies for breach of contract, negligence, breach of warranties, misrepresentations and breach of good faith and fair dealing. The suit, which comes after several weeks of mediation hearings involving all the parties, seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial.